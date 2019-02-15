You are flipping channels on a random weeknight. On one channel another NBA team is trying to stop James Harden’s hero-ball. On the other, yet another college basketball game — any game, anywhere — is going down to the wire. Which one do you watch?

One of the best players on the planet going 1-on-5 like a YMCA ball hog? Or an early serving of March Madness that could include season-defining drama or another buzzer-beater?

There are diehards on each side. Some fans just love college hoops no matter who is playing — from the Big Ten and ACC to MAC and Missouri Valley. Something about the rivalries, rah-rah fan atmosphere and chance at a big upset or last-second hero makes it special.

There are the NBA hoop-heads, digging into pages of analytics data for fantasy teams, while analyzing every player’s tendencies, techniques and favorite color. They won’t want to miss one game out of 82, or a chance to engage in a debate about which top free agent will end up in L.A., Boston or NYC.

The casual fan, that impressionable follower of all kinds of basketball — he or she should gravitate toward college hoops this season.

This time a year ago, the state of the college game was being challenged in a big way by the FBI recruiting fraud scandal. It threatened to change the sport for good. And it still could, with high-profile programs such as Arizona and Kansas being mentioned in discussions on the case focusing on shoe companies and their involvement in recruiting. Put simply, college basketball seemed to be in pretty serious trouble.

That trouble, however, hasn’t slowed this season down. It has been jam-packed with enough star power — Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett, Grant Williams, Ja Morant, Carsen Edwards and Ethan Happ, for starters — scintillating finishes and surprising outcomes to fill a YouTube channel.

And those videos are megahits. Just this week: Duke staging a legendary comeback from 23 points down against Louisville; Penn State fans forgetting their sour season and storming the court after upsetting Michigan; LSU’s controversial tip-in to win at Kentucky at the buzzer; and, of course, a dramatic-as-heck final minute in Nebraska’s 62-61 victory over the Gophers.

But here’s a recommendation: Watch those moments live. We’re getting ready, remember, for this action to come our way. Follow those stories of triumph, adversity and spectacular performances so when some of these players, coaches and programs take over downtown Minneapolis in the first weekend in April, you have some “I saw the game when ...” stories to tell.

NCAA over NBA? You be the judge, of course, but if you’re looking for tiebreaker reasoning to pick college hoops, it’s this: all this drama ends here.

Big Ten Power Rankings

1. Michigan St. (20-5, 11-3) In an entertaining duel between Big Ten Player of the Year candidates, Cassius Winston outscored Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ 23-20 Tuesday in Madison. (Previous rank: 4)

2. Michigan (22-3, 11-3) After getting upset by Penn State, the Wolverines will try to keep from losing a second game in a row Saturday vs. Maryland. (1)

3. Purdue (17-7, 10-3) Say goodbye to the eight-game winning streak after the Boilermakers went cold, shooting 28 percent at to Maryland. (2)

4. Maryland (19-6, 10-4) Nobody’s talking about the Terrapins as a sleeper to win the Big Ten any more, but they will be in the mix if they beat Michigan. (5)

5. Wisconsin (17-8, 9-5) The Badgers’ league title hopes took a blow with back-to-back losses to Michigan and Michigan State. (4)

6. Iowa (19-5, 8-5) The Hawkeyes could solidify an NCAA tournament bid soon if they can extend their winning streak to four Saturday at Rutgers. (7)

7. Ohio State (16-8, 6-7) The Buckeyes welcomed Timberwolves rookie Keita-Bates Diop to honor him Thursday, but they fell to pesky Illinois at home. (8)

8. Minnesota (16-9, 6-8) No love lost on Valentine’s Day between coach Richard Pitino and the official who called the Amir Coffey foul on James Palmer Jr.’s winning two free throws with 1.1 seconds to play. (7)

9. Illinois (10-15, 6-8) Freshmen Ayo Dosunmu and Giorgi Bezhanishvili, who combined for 28 points to upset Ohio State, have led the Illini to four consecutive victories. (12)

10. Rutgers (12-12, 5-9) Scarlett Knights coach Steve Pikiell should be considered for Big Ten Coach of the Year the way he has made his team much more competitive in just 10 months.

11. Indiana (13-11, 4-9) Juwan Morgan returned from a shoulder injury to make sure the Hoosiers can make one last run for the NCAA tournament starting Saturday at Minnesota. (9)

12. Nebraska (14-11, 4-10) A seven-game losing streak ended with a controversial 62-61 victory over the Gophers in Lincoln. (11)

13. Northwestern (12-12, 3-10) The Wildcats are another Big Ten team suffering through a losing streak with five in a row. (13)

14. Penn State (9-15, 2-11) The Nittany Lions were maybe the best one-league-victory team in America, so they’re now the best two-league-victory team after Tuesday. (14)

SPOTLIGHT

No. 24 Maryland at No. 6 Michigan

10 a.m. Saturday, Ch. 9

The Big Ten title race is heating up. Michigan is tied for first place with Michigan State and Purdue, and Maryland is right behind. The Wolverines could be vulnerable after falling at Penn State on Tuesday.

No. 1 Tennessee at No. 5 Kentucky

6 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

Talk about a frontcourt battle worth salivating over: Tennessee All-America Grant Williams vs. Kentucky’s P.J. Washington and Reid Travis. The Volunteers have looked invincible at times in league play.

TRENDS TO WATCH

Trending up: Court storming. What makes a victory worthy of the home crowd rushing the floor after an upset? Does it have to be vs. a top-10 team? Does your team have to be unranked or really struggling? Penn State fans continued the court-storming trend this week after beating Michigan for the first time since 2013.

Trending down: Officiating. It’s not just about the controversial foul call on Amir Coffey that led to James Palmer Jr.’s free throws in the Gophers’ loss Wednesday at Nebraska. Michigan’s John Beilein was thrown out of a game arguing a call, which he says hasn’t happened since he started coaching 40 years ago.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Markus Howard, G, Marquette: If the National Player of the Year award went to the most explosive power conference scorer, Howard would win it hands down. He has scored 30-plus points in four of his past five games, including 38 vs. Villanova. He’s got Steph Curry-like range and is as crafty as it gets with the ball.

Marcus Fuller covers college basketball for the Star Tribune. Twitter: @Marcus_R_Fuller

Blog: startribune.com/gophers

E-mail: marcus.fuller@startribune.com