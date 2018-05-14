You can add another of the world’s biggest rappers to the Twin Cities summer concert calendar: Drake has confirmed an Aug. 1 date at Xcel Energy Center on his newly announced 2018 tour.

The Toronto hip-hop hitmaker – full name: Aubrey Drake Graham -- is calling his latest outing the Aubrey & the Three Amigos Tour, a reference to opening trio Migos, who are already due in town this month as part of the Soundset festival over Memorial Day weekend.

Drake and the Georgia rappers recently landed a hit together, “Walk It Talk It,” one of his three hit singles this year, also including his own “God’s Plan” and “Nice for What.” The latter two are from a new Drake album that should be out in time for the tour, titled “Scorpion,” his fifth.

St. Paul is only the fourth city on the upcoming trek, and it falls just a week before Jay-Z’s local gig with his kinda-famous wife Beyonce at U.S. Bank Stadium. Drake’s tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster and the arena box office priced $47-$177. Pre-sale options start Tuesday.

There’s no hint what the tour’s production will be like, but the shows are listed as center-stage concerts. Drake’s gig at the X in 2016 supporting his mega-selling “Views” album was a visual stunner.

Here's the fun "Soul Train"-evoking video for "Walk It Talk It."