Drake just broke another Beatles record, this one for the most Top 10 songs in a calendar year.

As the featured act on Bad Bunny’s “MIA,” which debuts at No. 5 on Billboard’s Oct. 27 Hot 100 chart, this counts as Drake’s 12th Top 10 track of 2018. That’s one better than the Beatles pulled off in their legendary 1964, according to Billboard.

Below are Drake’s 12 Top 10 hits (so far) of 2018 and their peak date, per Billboard. You’ll notice that a number of these aren’t technically Drake tracks, but they count towards his total.

Drake



Peak Pos., Title, Peak Date



No. 1 (11 weeks), “God’s Plan,” Feb. 3



No. 7, “Diplomatic Immunity,” Feb. 3



No. 5, “Look Alive” (BlocBoy JB feat. Drake), March 3



No. 10, “Walk It Talk It” (Migos feat. Drake), April 14



No. 1 (eight weeks), “Nice for What,” April 21



No. 6, “Yes Indeed” (Lil Baby & Drake), June 2



No. 2, “Nonstop,” July 14



No. 7, “I’m Upset,” July 14



No. 8, “Emotionless,” July 14



No. 9, “Don’t Matter to Me” (Drake feat. Michael Jackson), July 14



No. 1 (10 weeks), “In My Feelings,” July 21



No. 5 (to date), “MIA,” Bad Bunny feat. Drake, Oct. 27

For comparison, here is what the Beatles’ 1964 run looked like:

The Beatles



Peak Pos., Title, Peak Date



No. 1 (seven weeks), “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” Feb. 1



No. 3, “Please Please Me,” March 14



No. 1 (two weeks), “She Loves You,” March 21



No. 1 (five weeks), “Can’t Buy Me Love,” April 4



No. 2, “Twist and Shout,” April 4



No. 2, “Do You Want to Know a Secret,” May 9



No. 1 (one week), “Love Me Do,” May 30



No. 10, “P.S. I Love You,” June 6



No. 1 (two weeks), “A Hard Day’s Night,” Aug. 1



No. 1 (three weeks), “I Feel Fine,” Dec. 26



No. 4, “She’s a Woman,” Dec. 26

Yeah, those are all just John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison — no cheap piggybacking.

It’s worth pointing out here that all dozen of Drake’s songs debuted in calendar 2018 (and did not just hit the Top 10 during the year), the same way the Beatles racked up their iconic 1964. Drake-mania.

In July, Drake smashed another Beatles record. That one was for the most songs in a Top 10 at one time. He claimed seven, topping the Beatles previous record of five.

Don’t fret too much, Beatles fans: The Fab Four’s six No. 1 songs in ’64 still remain a single-year record, as do the band’s 10 Top 5 hits from the year.

