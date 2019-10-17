The University of Minnesota fielded its first team in 1882. Between 1882 and 1899, the Gophers had 11 coaches. Dr. Henry L. Williams brought stability to the program.

Williams, who was born in Connecticut, competed in football and track and field as an undergrad at Yale. He came to Minnesota after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania Medical School.

As the Minnesota coach from 1900 to 1921, he gained national fame by originating a shift, which would be called the Minnesota shift and used by college football teams around the nation.

Williams, who had been a hurdler at Yale, also coached the Gophers track and field team.

During his 22 seasons as the Gophers coach, the Gophers had a 138-33-11 record and won four conference championships and tied for two other conference titles.

His teams outscored the opposition 4,755 to 714. Between 1904 and 1906, the Gophers went 37-1-1 while allowing just 46 points in the 39 games.

The basketball arena at the University of Minnesota is named after him.

DR. HENRY L. WILLIAMS

Class: 1958.

Sport: Football.

Team: Gophers.