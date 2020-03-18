The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Wednesday suspended behind-the-wheel tests at exam stations statewide and they won’t resume until at least after March 27.

Exam stations provide about 2,860 road tests each week, but none will be offered for the next 10 days amid COVID-19 concerns.

“While we know this will inconvenience Minnesotans, we need to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community, and this is a necessary step to help our staff and customers maintain social distance and stay healthy,” said DPS’ Driver and Vehicle Services Director Emma Corrie.

An examiner spends 20 to 45 minutes inside a vehicle with the driver completing the road test and makes it impossible to maintain the recommended social distance, which is leading DPS to discontinue road test, she said in a statement.

Anyone who had a road test to obtain a standard or commercial driver’s license or motorcycle exam scheduled during cancellation period will receive notice by e-mail or text message, DPS said.

DPS also said it will call, e-mail or text those affected to offer the first available dates and times when testing resumes.

Those seeking a driver’s license will still be able to submit applications and take their knowledge tests while road tests are suspended. Minnesotans can continue to schedule their road test appointments online at drive.mn.gov for later this spring and summer, DPS said.