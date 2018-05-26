Rape survivors, hotel staff, athletic trainers and motorcyclists are among the Minnesotans who will be affected by this legislative session.

Although Gov. Mark Dayton vetoed two of the highest-impact bills from this legislative session, he has signed into law dozens of smaller changes, and more could be coming.

Among them is a provision that sets a time frame for how law enforcement handles of sexual assault examination kits. The change comes after a 2015 audit found thousands of the kits had been waiting in police storage, some for decades. Now, police must pick up a kit from a health care provider within 10 days and send it to a laboratory for testing within 60 days.

Another change will mandate that all hotel and motel operators ensure their employees receive training on recognizing and reporting sex trafficking at the property. A poster with information on sex trafficking needs to be hung in every hotel or motel.

Athletic trainers also face a new requirement: They must obtain a license. Trainers previously needed a certificate of registration. That will be replaced with the licensure demand, which comes with some additional steps, like proof of national credentialing as a certified athletic trainer. Minnesota is following a number of other states that require licensure.

State legislators and Dayton also decided to join many other states by loosening a very different requirement. New motorcyclists with their first-year learner's permit previously could not go on highways. Lawmakers changed that, allowing new motorcyclists to hit the interstate.

JESSIE VAN BERKEL