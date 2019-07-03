A transit agency that provides service to the southern suburbs said Wednesday it will shift several bus routes in Minneapolis in an effort to improve travel times in the city’s traffic-clogged downtown.

The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority (MVTA) will shift six southbound bus routes, or 47 daily trips, off busy Marquette Avenue beginning July 8. The affected southbound MVTA routes are the 464, 470, 472, 476, 478 and 479.

In recent weeks, more than 100 buses from four transit agencies have been using S. 2nd Avenue to detour around the closure between 10th and 11th streets. MVTA said downtown construction projects this summer have increased congestion, causing “unacceptable delays.”

MVTA provides express service between Minneapolis and Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan and Rosemount in Dakota County and Prior Lake, Savage and Shakopee in Scott County.

Instead of boarding southbound routes on Marquette Avenue, MVTA customers using these routes will have to board at: 4th Avenue and 3rd Street; 4th Avenue and 5th Street; 4th Avenue and 7th Street; 3rd Avenue and 11th Street.

MVTA Public Information Manager Richard Crawford said some customers will have to walk about three blocks more to board the bus.

“Depending on where customers are downtown, the distance to the boarding location may be closer,” he said.

MVTA has been reaching out to customers on affected routes this week to communicate the new routing and boarding locations. There will be no changes to other MVTA routes, and northbound routes into Minneapolis will not change.

“We owe it to our customers to seek viable solutions to the gridlock,” MVTA Transportation Director Samantha Porter said in a news release. “These detours are designed to provide relief on Marquette Avenue and improve trip times on detoured routes.”

MVTA will monitor bus trip times during the construction-related detour to determine when normal routing will resume.