The Mall of America is getting a new restaurant.

City Works Eatery and Pour House, a small national chain with an outpost in downtown Minneapolis, is debuting in the mega mall later this year, according to a press release.

The restaurant and bar – which also has locations in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Miami and Frisco – specializes in beer, with 50 taps featuring local, regional and global craft brews. City Works also offers a food menu that includes burgers, salads and appetizers.

City Works currently operates in the former Block E (Hennepin and 7th St.) in downtown Minneapolis. At the Mall of America level 2 location – across from the Caribou Coffee – City Works will be open for lunch, happy hour and dinner.

“We fell in love with Minneapolis when we opened our downtown location by Target Center so we’re thrilled to open in the Mall of America,” said Angela Zoiss, VP of Marketing for Bottleneck Management, in a statement. “Showing off locally brewed beer is always such a fun opportunity for us as we love to pay homage to the communities we join.”