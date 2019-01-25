Prosecutors in the county where 13-year-old Jayme Closs was held captive after her abduction last October announced Friday they will not file charges against the suspect any time soon.

Jake T. Patterson is already being held on charges of murdering Closs’ parents, kidnapping the girl and breaking into their Barron County home after authorities say he confessed to those crimes.

Douglas County District Attorney Mark Fruehauf said in a statement released late Friday afternoon that a decision on whether to file criminal charges in his county “involves the consideration of multiple factors, including the existence of other charges and victim-related concerns”

Fruehauf said in the statement that his office retains the ability to charge Patterson later, however — at any time within the statute of limitations for any crimes he may have committed.

Patterson has already been charged in Barron County with fatally shooting Jayme’s parents, Denise and James Closs, at their home on the outskirts of Barron, Wis., in the early morning hours of Oct. 15 and abducting Jayme.

According to a criminal complaint filed earlier this month, Patterson held Jayme captive at his family’s cabin outside Gordon, Wis., located in southern Douglas County. After going missing for 88 days, Jayme escaped from the cabin the afternoon of Jan. 10 and sought help from neighbors.

Jayme Closs at her aunt's home in Barron, Wis., after her return home.

Patterson, who was driving in the area looking for the girl, was arrested a short time later.