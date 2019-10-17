Dorothy Franey Langkop, a St. Paul native, dominated women's speed skating during the 1930s.

She skated for the U.S. in the 1932 Winter Olympics. She finished third in the 1,000-meter and fifth in the 1,500-meter races.

At one time she held every U.S. Amateur Skating Union record from 220 yards to one mile.

Upon retiring in 1935, she was a three-time national champion and North American champion.

She had set 25 American and Canadian indoor and outdoor records and won Silver Skate championships in St. Louis, Chicago and New York.

DOROTHY FRANEY LANGKOP

Class: 1963.

Sport: Figure skating.