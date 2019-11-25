The Minnesota State Fair began on Monday rolling out its grandstand acts with the announcement that the 1970s hit-making Doobie Brothers will headline on Aug. 28.

The Grammy-winning Doobies are in the midst of a 50th anniversary tour with members Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee.

Tickets are priced at $69.25 and $54.25 and go on sale on Dec. 6 at the State Fairgrounds ticket office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and also at etix.com.

Formed in 1969, the Doobie Brothers run of bestselling songs includes "Jesus Is Just Alright," "China Grove," "Black Water," "What a Fool Believes" and "Takin' It to the Streets."

Also on the bill is the New Orleans-based Dirty Dozen Brass Band.

Additional grandstand acts will be announced periodically in the time leading up to next year's fair, scheduled for Aug. 27 through Sept. 7. Visit mnstatefair.org for more information.