A challenge from a Minnesota Vikings fan to support Saints’ punter Thomas Morstead’s charity has beat all expectations, with donations rocketing past $200,000.

The online effort has been the feel-good story of the week, as more than 5,140 people with Minnesota addresses have given to Morstead’s foundation called What You Give Will Grow.

Morstead announced he would give all the money raised to Children’s Minnesota. He also said he’d fly to Minneapolis to deliver the check in person if the grass roots effort reached $100,000, the initial goal. That mark was shattered in just 12 hours and the effort kept gaining momentum.

As of Friday morning, the total raised was $212,039 with two days remaining in the challenge.

“It was like a snowball and it kept rolling from there,” Morstead said earlier this week as he tracked donations.

To show their gratitude, Children’s Minnesota patients, their families and staff created a video titled, “Hey Thomas Morstead our little Skoldiers have a message for you!”

“We want to thank you for your gracious donations to our Child Life Department; we’ll put it to good use,” a nurse wearing Vikings’ horns says to open the 1:13 minute spot posted on the hospital’s Facebook page. “When it comes to children we are all on the same team,” staff members say at the video’s close.

Most donations were small, $10 here, $25 there. Some were larger. Love Your Melon, the local apparel brand dedicated to fighting childhood cancer, gave $10,000.

“You should be proud of yourself. That is a group effort and will affect everybody in your community in a positive way,” Morstead said in a Facebook post Wednesday. “I am humbled by this. I may be forced to root for you all the way through the Super Bowl.”

It all started Sunday after a fan posted on the social media site Reddit that fans should reward Morstead for his sportsmanship by donating to his foundation. Morstead had been injured during the Vikings’ stunning 29-24 come-from-behind win over the Saints. Saints players left the field until officials called them back to line up for the mandatory point-after-touchdown kick. Morstead was the first player to return to the field.

Over the following days, fans rallied around the cause and their efforts gained attention in the national press. Even celebrities such as Ellen DeGeneres took notice.

“This is amazing,” the comedian and talk show host said in a tweet on Thursday. “The world needs more of this.”

Specific plans for the check handoff have not been announced. But there may have to be more on the kicker’s agenda.

“Might have to do one of these winter ice water plunges when I arrive,” Morstead said in a Thursday night tweet.