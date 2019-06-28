"Good Talk," Mira Jacob's graphic-novel memoir which came out in March, is wise, serious, poignant, thought- provoking and funny. It's also very, very necessary. Subtitled "A Memoir in Conversations," it's told through dialogue, which starts with her 6-year-old son, Z, but branches out to include parents, her brother, husband, friends and in-laws. The topics? Race, mostly, but also love and sexuality, first against the backdrop of being the bisexual daughter of immigrants from India and then of being the mother of a mixed-race child during the time of Trump. "Are white people afraid of brown people?" Z wonders. "Sometimes," Jacob tells him. "How do you know which ones are afraid of you?" he asks. Keep talking. Keep listening.

LAURIE HERTZEL