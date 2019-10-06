For Dominic Ondoro, Sunday’s victory in the Twin Cities Marathon felt like a ritual. For Julia Kohnen, it felt like a revelation.

Ondoro, of Kenya, won the 26.2-mile race from Minneapolis to St. Paul for the fourth time in five years, topping the field in 2 hours, 12 minutes, 23 seconds. Though he fell short of his course record, he became the first man to win the race four times, striding away from second-place Denis Chirchir to win by 87 seconds.

While Ondoro has become a familiar presence in Minnesota, Kohnen, of Florissant, Mo., earned the victory in her Twin Cities Marathon debut. Late in the race, she passed leader Dakotah Lindwurm, a St. Francis native and Burnsville resident, and crossed the line first in 2:31:29. Lindwurm was second in 2:32:49.

Lindwurm’s Team USA Minnesota teammate Danny Docherty, a St. Paul native running the race for the first time, finished third in the men’s race in 2:15:55.

“I’m very happy to win,” said Ondoro, whose time was well off his 2016 course record of 2:08:51. “I was running easily, but around 20k, I felt something [in his leg]. So no record. But I hope next year.”

Kohnen had won only one marathon before, a small one in St. Louis. She conserved energy early and caught Lindwurm at Mile 23.

“I was ready for a fast time,” Kohnen said. “My workouts had been good. I just wanted to feel good before I took off, so I didn’t really take off until (mile) 23 or 24. That was fun.”

In the TC 10 Mile, which served as the U.S. 10-mile championship, Sara Hall won her third consecutive women’s title in 53:11. Futsum Zienasellassie used a strong finishing kick to top a closely-bunched men’s field, taking the crown in 46:55.

Hall finished fifth in the Berlin Marathon last Sunday, running the fastest time by a U.S. woman this year (2:22:16). She had not planned to run the TC 10 Mile, then decided Thursday to return to Minnesota to defend her title. She defeated second-place Makena Morley by six seconds.

Two Minnesotans finished among the top six in the women’s field. Katy Jermann of Burnsville, a member of the Team USA Minnesota distance-running group, was third in 53:44. Chaska native Bria Wetsch, who now lives in Colorado, was sixth in 54:14.

Zienasellassie won the $10,000 equalizer bonus for being the first person to cross the finish line in the 10-mile, bringing his total winnings to $22,000. He battled down the stretch with former Team Minnesota USA runner Biya Simbassa and won by two seconds. The top four men’s finishers were separated by only four seconds.