A dead dog tethered with a rope to an anchor was found floating on a lake north of Willmar, and authorities are pushing to determine its owner and who might be responsible for the animal’s fate.

Someone notified the Kandiyohi Sheriff’s Office about 8:50 a.m. Tuesday of the dog spotted about 200 feet from the north shore of Point Lake.

The dog, a female springer Spaniel at least five years old, was in water about 6 feet deep and a quarter-mile from the boat access, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The animal is described as having mostly white fur, with black on its back end and head.

Staff members at the Kandiyohi/Meeker County Humane Society searched the dog and failed to find an identification chip.

Anyone who might have information about the dog is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 1-320-214-6700.