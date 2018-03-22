Over the last week, fans at Williams Arena for the state basketball tournaments heard a familiar voice over the public address system – Dick Jonckowski.

The 74-year-old Jonckowski, who was the P.A. announcer for Gophers basketball for 31 years before being replaced this season, did the two Class 2A quarterfinal boys' games at Williams Arena Wednesday night and is working consolation games at Concordia University in St. Paul today..

Jonckowski did the P.A. for 10 games at the girls' tournament over four days last week.

“I miss it a lot,” said Jonckowski, who worked more than 600 Gophers games during his tenure. “It was my life for 31 years. It’s been amazing how many have come up to me and ‘we miss your voice.’ That’s been special.”

A former radio announcer and a frequent emcee at sports-themed events, Jonckowski has a book coming out about his life later this year

It's an autobiography. It's titled "It's all about me. Dick Jonckowski, a Minnesota Treasure."

If you know Jonckowski, that shouldn't be a surprise.