The case of a woman charged with illegally renting her dock and cottage on Lake Minnetonka’s Crystal Bay will not go to trial.

The city of Orono on Thursday agreed to suspend prosecution against Nancy Edwards, 75, who has for years relied on income from renting out her boat dock along with her home.

Edwards now has six months to pay $500 in fees and must remain in compliance for the next year.

Thursday’s agreement came more than a year after Edwards was first cited for violating a 2012 ordinance and was then charged with renting her home without a license.

A few weeks ago, her attorney, Erick Kaardal, helped her find loopholes in the city ordinances. She put the title of the boat at her dock in both her name and her tenant’s name and signed a lease for the whole property, meaning she didn’t need a rental license, Kaardal said.

“The prosecutor, reasonably, when seeing she was in compliance, suspended the prosecution for historically violating the law,” Kaardal said. “It’s a victory for Nancy because she gets to stay in her house.”

Edwards said she still hopes to someday change the ordinance that makes it illegal for her to have a boat at her dock that isn’t hers. She wonders what will happen when her current tenant ends his lease.

But for now, she said she’s grateful the case is resolved.

“I’m exhausted,” she said from her cottage before walking out to her yard to look out over the lake and relax. “There’s been so many times I thought this would be over and now it finally is.”