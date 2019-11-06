Voting wrapped up Tuesday in a contentious Minnetonka school board race that for the first time saw a group of challengers take aim at Superintendent Dennis Peterson’s aggressive open enrollment practices.

The 11-candidate race was a sharp contrast to a 2015 election in which voters backed new funding for schools and only four candidates ran for four school board seats.

Since then, the district has continued to enroll more students than it was projected to have — the outcome of a strategy in which it recruits students from outside district boundaries to help fill classrooms and adds personnel to rooms that exceed class-size targets.

This fall, four challengers ran as “4TONKA” in an effort to rein in open enrollment and also fight for greater transparency in district decisionmaking.

Three incumbents — Lisa Wagner, Katie Becker and Mark Ambrosen — then joined forces while the district and Peterson went to extraordinary lengths to preserve the status quo. Literature prepared by the incumbents also had former school board members criticizing unnamed challengers and concluding, “We must build upon the incredible foundation of this district and protect the excellence of our schools.”

Trevor Thurling, a banker who was part of the 4TONKA group, said he was relieved to see the election end.

“I want to move past the division this has caused our community,” he said Tuesday.

Elsewhere, St. Paul voters were set to elect two and possibly as many as four new board members.

Zuki Ellis and Steve Marchese, the board’s current chairwoman and vice chairman, respectively, headlined a nine-person field that also included Black Lives Matter activist Chauntyll Allen.