The body of a missing 7-year-old boy was found Tuesday evening in a rural Dodge County pond, where he had been last seen swimming with friends.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received the call shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Crews searched the pond and the surrounding area; divers found the boy’s body in the deeper part of Naylor’s Pond shortly after 7:30 p.m.

The Olmsted County medical examiner’s office planned to conduct an autopsy.

