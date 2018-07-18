The body of a missing 7-year-old boy was found Tuesday evening in a rural Dodge County pond, where he had been last seen swimming with friends.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received the call shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Crews searched the pond and the surrounding area; divers found the boy’s body in the deeper part of Naylor’s Pond shortly after 7:30 p.m.
The Olmsted County medical examiner’s office planned to conduct an autopsy.
STAFF REPORT
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Prince
Neighbors oppose Lennar plans for 200 homes on Prince property in Chanhassen
More than 20 neighbors spoke against the project, which they fear will damage neighborhood lakes, clear-cut acres of forest and increase congestion.
National
Deputy names, other details released in Minnesota shooting
More details have been released in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old student in suburban Minneapolis, including the names of the sheriff's deputies involved.
Local
Divers find body of missing 7-year-old boy in rural Dodge County pond
The body of a missing 7-year-old boy was found Tuesday evening in a rural Dodge County pond, where he had been last seen swimming with…
St. Paul
St. Paul candidate forum canceled after jailed candidate says he'll stay in race
The Wednesday evening forum would have included all three candidates for the Fourth Ward seat.
Local
Minnesota State Fair recruits hundreds of employees
Job candidates interviewed for work at the Minnesota State Fair's annual job fair.