Strings al fresco

Broadway medleys, marches and patriotic music are on the menu for the Minnesota Symphonic Winds' season finale. That includes Julie Giroux's "Italian Rhapsody," Philip Parker's "Clowns" and a version of the concluding movement from Tchaikovsky's Fourth Symphony, served up as a blistering finale. (7 p.m. Tue., Normandale Lake Bandshell, Bloomington; free, mswinds.org)

Aizuri Quartet

St. Paul native Ariana Kim plays violin in the New York-based Aizuri Quartet, whose debut "Blueprinting" recording earned a Grammy nomination this year. The group's recital for the Chamber Music Society of Minnesota features tracks from the album as well as Mozart's final string quartet, No. 23 in F major. (7 p.m. Tue., Sundin Music Hall, Hamline University, St. Paul; $15-$25, 651-450-0527 or ­chambermusicmn.org)

Unfinished business

Mahler hadn't completed his 10th Symphony when he died in 1911, leaving four of the five movements in draft format. The Minnesota Orchestra plays a widely praised completion by English musicologist Deryck Cooke for the latest installment in its Mahler symphony cycle under music director Osmo Vänskä. The 10th shows Mahler striking out into new, visionary territory after the death-haunted, valedictory Ninth. This rare opportunity to hear it live is a season highlight. (11 a.m. Thu., 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; Orchestra Hall, Mpls.; $12-$102, 612-371-5656 or ­minnesotaorchestra.org)

Operatic pride

Arbeit Opera Theatre offers its "Divas & Drag" show as an upbeat to the Twin Cities Pride Festival. Minnesota opera singers Tracey Engleman, Victoria Vargas, Dom Wooten and Justin Spenner will sing arias while drag artists Utica Queen, Damien D'Lux and Crystal Belle perform new routines inspired by the music. Burlesque veteran Nadine Dubois is the host, while pianist Casey Rafn provides the accompaniment. (7 p.m. Thu.-Sat.; Lush, Mpls.; $20-$75, ­arbeitoperatheatre.com)

Drink it up

A quack physician peddling a cure-all potion sets a string of amorous shenanigans in motion in "The Elixir of Love," Donizetti's frothy operatic comedy. Lyric Opera of the North presents two performances, with versatile Twin Cities singer and actor Bradley Greenwald making his company debut as director. (7:30 p.m. Fri., 3 p.m. Sun.; Marshall Performing Arts Center, Duluth; $12-$57, 1-218-464-0922 or ­loonopera.org)

TERRY BLAIN