A man and woman disrupted a Delta flight Wednesday evening soon after it left the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for Los Angeles, and the upheaval sent the airliner back to MSP, an airport official said.

Flight 2565 left about 6:20 p.m. only to show up back at the Twin Cities airport at 7:35 p.m., said MSP spokesman Patrick Hogan.

“The flight crew reported a disorderly couple on board not obeying flight crew instructions,” Hogan said.

Delta spokesman Ashton Morrow added that the couple “became aggressive and created a disruption in the cabin.” Neither spokesman was able to reveal what got the man and woman riled up in the first place.

Once the airliner was back at MSP, several police officers came aboard to escort the two off after handcuffing them, a video shot by a passenger and posted on YouTube showed.

Just when it looked like the commotion in the plane had subsided, the man briefly broke free while being led up the aisle and appeared to go after a seated passenger, the 98-second video showed.

Officers took the man to the floor and shouted “stay down!” along with other commands, the video revealed.

“Her boyfriend attacked somebody back there,” one passenger could be heard saying.

As the cuffed woman was led by police off the plane, someone said, “You’re already going to jail.”

The woman replied, “Why? For what? For what?”

Applause broke out once the two were gone from the airliner, and the resumed flight reached the gate in Los Angeles about 2¼ hours late, according to www.flightaware.com, a flight-tracking website.

The man and woman, whose identities have yet to be released, were booked into jail and then released pending charges, Hogan said.