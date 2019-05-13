The man who harmed himself in a Metro Transit squad car after being arrested was on fire while in the back seat, authorities said.

“We have a person on fire in the squad,” was the disclosure late Sunday morning from emergency dispatch audio, soon after the man was apprehended near the U.S. Bank Stadium light-rail station.

The man was taken to HCMC with critical injuries, said transit spokesman Howie Padilla.

The man drew the attention of police on suspicion of assaulting a woman on the platform, the dispatch audio revealed.

The identity of the man has yet to be released.

Padilla said Monday that the circumstances of the man hurting himself would be investigated by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.