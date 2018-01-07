One man was fatally shot and another wounded early Sunday during a "large group gathering" in the heart of the Dinkytown area of Minneapolis near the University of Minnesota campus, authorities said.

Police said the gunfire erupted about 2:15 a.m. at a duplex in the 500 block of 12th Avenue SE., where there are many residences, a Montessori school and a house of worship.

No arrests have been announced, and the victims' identities have yet to be released.

Officers from the university and city police forces located one victim already dead in a front yard and were alerted that a second gunshot victim was at Hennepin County Medical Center, police said. That second victim was expected to survive his wound.

"At this time, it is believed that this incident stemmed out of a gathering that happened at the residence," police spokesman John Elder said.

Police emergency dispatch audio reported moments after the gunfire that there was "a large group gathering at this location, and they are now starting to fight."

An officer at the scene was heard on the dispatch audio as describing the suspect as a man, age 18 to 20, 6 feet 2 inches tall, thin build, and of Somali ethnicity with a light complexion. He was wearing all black clothing and fled in an unspecified direction.

Minneapolis homicide investigators have interviewed people at the scene and are following up on leads generated.

The property where the gunfire occurred is owned by Classic City Apartments, which has many residences in that part of Minneapolis as well as a handful elsewhere in the city.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) MPD TIP Line at 612-692-TIPS (8477). All Tips are anonymous, and information leading to an arrest may result in a reward.

Tips can also be sent by 847411 (TIP411). Enter MPD, a space, and then the information. These text messages are assigned a tip number and the police department has no way of identifying the source of the information. All texts are anonymous.