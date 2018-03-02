Aida
This modest gem — housed in what was once a Taco Bell, one of the better remakes of the chain's former properties — features a straight-up interpretation, topped with plenty of feta and parsley. There's pita for scooping up the plentiful sauce. Value priced at $10.99, served at lunch and dinner daily.
2208 W. 66th St., Richfield, 612-866-5061, aidamn.com
Common Roots Cafe
Locally sourced fare is the focus at this sunny counter-service spot, where regulars greet the day with a lively shakshuka that's enriched with roasted cauliflower, a tasty touch, and served with toast. Pick up some of the first-rate house-made bagels for the road. $12, served at breakfast daily.
2558 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-871-2360, commonrootscafe.com
Fig + Farro
Calhoun Square's vegetarian newcomer has a well-seasoned shakshuka, and the kitchen offers it in two sizes, a single-serving portion for $7, and a shareable plate for $16. Order a side ($3) of the house-baked naan-pita hybrid. Served at lunch and dinner daily, and weekend brunch.
3001 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-208-0609, figandfarro.com
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.