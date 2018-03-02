Aida

This modest gem — housed in what was once a Taco Bell, one of the better remakes of the chain's former properties — features a straight-up interpretation, topped with plenty of feta and parsley. There's pita for scooping up the plentiful sauce. Value priced at $10.99, served at lunch and dinner daily.

2208 W. 66th St., Richfield, 612-866-5061, aidamn.com

Common Roots Cafe

Locally sourced fare is the focus at this sunny counter-service spot, where regulars greet the day with a lively shakshuka that's enriched with roasted cauliflower, a tasty touch, and served with toast. Pick up some of the first-rate house-made bagels for the road. $12, served at breakfast daily.

2558 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-871-2360, commonrootscafe.com

Shakshuka from Aida By Rick Nelson

Fig + Farro

Calhoun Square's vegetarian newcomer has a well-seasoned shakshuka, and the kitchen offers it in two sizes, a single-serving portion for $7, and a shareable plate for $16. Order a side ($3) of the house-baked naan-pita hybrid. Served at lunch and dinner daily, and weekend brunch.

3001 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-208-0609, figandfarro.com