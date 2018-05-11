The death of a U.S. Army veteran who drowned in the Mississippi River in St. Cloud this week is tragic, but it’s not unusual for victims suffering from mental illness to fall through the cracks, a mental health expert said Friday.

“If one door closes, push on the next one,” said Sue Abderholden, director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota.

Shannon David Shaw, 49, had been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) for years when he sought help again Monday.

Deputies from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office picked Shaw up at a St. Cloud gas station after the owner of a pontoon boat found him sleeping in it. Shaw, who served in the Army’s military police in Germany in the 1990s, told deputies he was homeless and wanted to be taken to the St. Cloud VA Health Care System hospital.

Authorities say VA hospital officials told them that Shaw needed to be medically cleared before they could take him. Deputies then took him to St. Cloud Hospital. A hospital spokeswoman confirmed that Shaw was given thorough evaluation before he was discharged about 4 p.m.

About 40 minutes later, witnesses spotted him walking into the river with his clothes on in the vicinity of the 700 block of 5th Avenue N. He went under when he reached the middle of the Mississippi and did not resurface. His body was recovered Tuesday night.

The VA hospital in St. Cloud does not have emergency or acute care services and would send those cases to a nearby hospital, spokesman Barry Venable said Friday. Without a waiver signed by Shaw’s family, Venable said he could not discuss Shaw’s case.

“We are sorry about this tragic incident,” he said. “Our hearts go out to the family.”

Abderholden said Shaw may not have needed hospital-level care, but could have been referred to a mental health crisis team or professional.

In issues of mental health, she said the question is, “Was there anybody else in the room? He should not have been sent out alone.”

She said each county has mobile health crisis teams and anybody needing help can text “MN” to 741741. In the Twin Cities metro area, those needing help can also call **CRISIS (**274747) to be connected with their county’s mental health crisis team. “Somebody can come to where the patient is,” she said.

Shaw’s friends and family members have started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for his funeral and to help other veterans and those in need. Shaw’s wife, Kristi, said a service will be held this month for the outdoor enthusiast and stepfather of her two children. She also hopes to spur changes at the VA.

“They need to change something about the system,” she said. “I don’t want any vet, or anybody who needs help, to be turned away. I don’t want someone else to be lost this way.”