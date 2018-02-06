The rich can get richer as the Eagles once again have leverage at quarterback. Should the Vikings again be looking toward Philadelphia to answer its own QB conundrum?

Nick Foles, who is under contract with the Eagles through the 2018 season, could become a hot trade commodity after his stellar play to a Super Bowl championship (and Super Bowl MVP). The 29-year-old Foles completed 72.6 percent of his throws for 971 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in three postseason wins.

In the likely event Eagles general manager Howie Roseman takes calls for Foles this spring, the quarterback comes with a very palatable one-year contract costing $7 million next season through a $4 million base salary and $3 million roster bonus.

We discussed Foles, Kirk Cousins and the Vikings’ outlook at quarterback in the latest Access Vikings podcast.

Vikings general manager Rick Spielman vaguely addressed the 2018 quarterback situation during Super Bowl week, saying “we’ll go through that process” when asked if Sam Bradford, the other acquisition from Philadelphia, can be a long-term option in Minnesota. Starter Case Keenum’s season was “outstanding,” Spielman said, adding Teddy Bridgewater was an “inspiration” in his rehab from a devastatingly dislocated knee. The Vikings wanted to see more from Bridgewater in game action after he played just nine snaps in garbage time of Week 15 against the Bengals. They’ll have to proceed into 2018 off his limited game snaps, taken with a brace supporting his surgically-repaired left knee.

All three quarterbacks are pending free agents, though Bridgewater’s contract situation remains murky.

“The dream scenario,” Vikings owner Mark Wilf said, is finding the long-term solution at the still-unsettled premiere position in sports.

“At the quarterback position, you’re hoping you’re making that decision for the long haul and not for a short-term solution,” Spielman said last week. “The one thing that you can’t predict is you can’t predict injuries.”