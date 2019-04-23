International shipping firm DHL has moved its service center facility into a more efficient $1.63 million facility at Minneapolis St. Paul Airport.
DHL officials said the investment will help the firm address increasing e-commerce orders and improve customer service.
The new 33,284 square-foot facility is at 1940 Cargo Rd. at the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport.
While it is not far from the company's old digs, the new building is located on a convenient airport ramp. That should boost DHL's efficiency rates as it will allow for earlier deliveries and later customer pick up times.
DHL relocated 100 employees and 70 vehicles to the new site..
