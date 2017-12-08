DFL state Reps. Karen Clark and Susan Allen, who represent parts of south Minneapolis, announced Friday they will not seek re-election when their terms end next year.

Clark is the longest-serving openly lesbian state legislator in the nation. She was first elected in 1980 to represent four neighborhoods just south of downtown and is in the middle of her 19th term. Allen was elected in a special election in 2012 to represent several south-central neighborhoods of the city and will step down at the end of her third term.

“I got elected the same day as Ronald Reagan, by the way,” Clark said. “I was young, I thought we could change things overnight.”

Clark worked in the 1980s on a law that gave workers the right to know if there were toxic chemicals in their workplace and has been a champion for justice and equality.

Asked what she thinks of the national reckoning on sexual harassment, which led to the resignation of U.S. Sen. Al Franken on Thursday, Clark said sexual harassment is one of the nation’s most deep-seated problem. She passed a bill in the 1980s making sexual harassment grounds for workers’ compensation, she said.

“Cultural change is deep and slow, so I’m hopeful because I see all different sectors taking some leadership,” Clark said. “It is discouraging to see some of the people we’ve trusted and admired be part of this problem, but we all have to be part of the solution.”

Rep Karen Clark in2013.

Clark said affordable housing and environmental justice will be her top priorities in 2018. She is stepping down to spend more time with family, she said, pointing to her spouse, Jacquelyn, and younger sister, standing beside her in a room at the capitol for the announcement.

“We just don’t have enough time together,” Clark said.

Allen said she’d been planning to step down the whole time she’s been at the legislature. She has been working to mentor other candidates of color.

“It was never my intent to serve in the Legislature forever, but rather to answer a call to public service at a time when racial minorities were severely underrepresented,” Allen said Friday, reading from a statement. “Since that time an increasing number of candidates from minority backgrounds have stepped up to run for public office at all levels of government. I also have faith in our community’s ability to send another bold activist Legislator to the Capitol to represent the progressive views of our district. We’ll be in good hands.”

Allen, a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe and a lawyer, was the first openly lesbian Native American woman elected to any state legislature.

Several candidates have already thrown in for Allen’s seat representing neighborhoods including Powderhorn, Central, Kingfield and Lyndale. Three candidates — Korina Barry, Aisha Gomez, and Ben Schweigert — attended the announcement Friday. Barry is a social worker working at the University of Minnesota. Gomez is an aide to Minneapolis City Council Member Alondra Cano. Schweigert is an assistant Hennepin County attorney.

Clark said several people are contemplating a run for her seat. One of those — Farhio Khalif, the founder of a shelter for East African and Muslim women in Minnesota escaping domestic abuse — attended the announcement.

