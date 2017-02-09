A handful of DFL lawmakers want to legalize marijuana for personal use, bringing an issue popular with progressive voters nationwide to a state where currently the law treats even alcohol with some suspicion.

“This is a conversation starter,” said Rep. Jason Metsa, DFL-Virginia, acknowledging the uphill battle for legalization.

Reps. Tina Liebling, who joined Metsa and Reps. Jon Applebaum and Alice Hausman at packed news conference, said prohibition is “costly, harmful and antiquated.”

In 2015, Liebling said, law enforcement made 6,829 arrests for marijuana, which was 39 percent of all drug arrests.

They said prohibition is not working in preventing marijuana use while at the same time wasting police resources, causing users to interact with the black market and preventing Minnesotans who get arrested and jailed from finding housing and work later in life.

For now, prohibition is here to stay. The DFL legislators said they were in discussions with GOP lawmakers, but as of yet no Republicans have signed on.

Rep. Tony Cornish, R-Vernon Center, a retired police officer who chairs the House Public Safety Committee, is adamantly opposed to legalization and has been for years.

As is DLF Gov. Mark Dayton, who said Wednesday he is against the idea: “We’ve got enough drugs, an epidemic of drugs that’s floating through our society right now. And law enforcement’s got to deal with all the consequences of it. Whether it’s more or less harmful than alcohol, the fact is, alcohol causes a great many terrible tragedies around the state, on the roads and the like.”

Nationally, advocates for legalization have some momentum. Voters in four states approved marijuana for personal use in the November election, including California. About one out of five Americans now live in a state where marijuana is legal, including the entire West Coast and a new foothold in the East via Massachusetts.