DFL candidates for governor are crushing their GOP counterparts in at least one category: Money.

The three remaining major Republican candidates for governor raised a combined $464,000 in 2017, according to campaign finance reports released Thursday.

Jeff Johnson, the party’s 2014 standard-bearer, led the way with $260,000 raised and a cash balance at the end of the year of about $180,000.

But U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, a DFLer from the First Congressional District, raised $1.1 million in his bid to be the next governor. Former St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman and Rep. Erin Murphy raised another $937,000.

Which means the top three DFLers outraised their GOP counterparts more than four-to-one.

Whether all this money will translate into votes remains to be seen, but DFL donors are clearly eager to write checks in the face of the presidency of Donald Trump and the prospect of Republican control of state government that could fundamentally alter the state’s politics for the next decade.

Second term DFL Gov. Mark Dayton is not running again, creating a wide open race in a volatile political year.

Some Republican fundraisers say they are sitting on the sidelines at the moment, waiting for the GOP field to expand, including the possible inclusion of former Gov. Tim Pawlenty.

Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington, responded bluntly to the fundraising numbers on Twitter: “Fundraising for GOP governor looks horrible,” he said, excepting Woodbury Mayor Mary Giuliani Stephens, who raised $70,000 after getting in the race late in the year.

Garofalo, a senior Republican in the House, said unless Stephens continues to raise money at a quick pace or a new candidate appears, “We lose. It’s that simple.”

House Republicans continue to be a fundraising powerhouse as they look to defend their majority. House Speaker Kurt Daudt and co. raised $1.14 million and ended the year with nearly $700,000 in cash.

Big donors included Davisco Foods’ Mitchell Davis, who gave $25,000; Faegre, Baker, Daniels lobbying firm, $20,000; Dr. Robert Haselow, $20,000; Minnesota Business Partnership, $25,000; Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux, $30,000; as well as major contributions from hard hat unions like the carpenters and operating engineers.

House DFL, which needs to flip 11 seats to take the majority it lost in 2014, raised $861,000 and wound up 2017 with $447,000 in the bank. Their big donors included public unions like AFSCME and the teachers union Education Minnesota, which gave $50,000. Alida Messinger, Rockefeller heiress and ex-wife of Dayton, gave $50,000. By comparison, the last time the Republican were in the minority, in 2013, then-Minority Leader Daudt raised about $1 million.

What’s not clear yet is the role of outside groups backed by business, unions and wealthy individuals, which are sure to spend heavily in the upcoming elections on all races.