It was a soft ending to a rough weekend.

Lefthander Devin Smeltzer avoided hard contact for six innings in a last-second outing as the Twins edged Kansas City 3-0 on Sunday to complete a three-game series sweep of their American League central division opponent. A sacrifice fly by Eddie Rosario in the sixth and solo home run by Jason Castro in the seventh was enough offense on a day in which Royals righthander Sean Keller was tough to deal with.

But Smeltzer, who entered the clubhouse at 10 a.m. from Class AAA Rochester, was a little tougher.

Smeltzer shut out the Royals for six innings on two hits and one walk with four strikeouts. Only three times did a Royals player hit a ball over 100 miles per hour - and two of those were by Jorge Soler. Smeltzer avoided the fat part of bats all afternoon, crafting his way to his first career major league victory.

The Twins swept an opponent, in a series of at least three games, for the first time since May 24-26 against the White Sox. While there was success, there were some rough patches.

It actually starter on Thurs when they blew a 4-1 ninth-inning lead in a 5-4, 11-inning loss at Miami, a loss that stopped them from sweeping the Marlins. Byron Buxton injured his shoulder during the game and landed on the injured list a day later. Before the weekend ended, Michael Pineda and Sam Dyson would follow him to the IL. Smeltzer was called up for Dyson and inserted as Sunday’s starter.

Smeltzer gave up one hit the first time through the Royals batting order and retired eight straight batters before issuing a walk to lead off the seventh. He was removed at that point, but received a standing ovation from the announced crowd of 30,171 as he left the field.

In five appearances, including three starts, Smeltzer has a 2.28 ERA. He is making a case to be part of the Twins playoff push. He should remain in the rotation until Pineda returns from a right triceps strain.

Smeltzer best fastball hit 91.2 miles per hour but he spotted it well and mixed in a change up and curveball to keep the Royals from threatening.

With the sweep secured, the Twins now prepare for big tests this weekend against the N.L. East-leading Braves and their A.L. Central rivals the Indians. Cleveland defeated the Angels on Sunday to remain three games behind the Twins in the division.