CLEVELAND — Devin Smeltzer is the first of many Twins pitchers set to throw today, and there’s even an extra one who was caught unexpected.
Smeltzer will start the first game of today’s split doubleheader, and “we’re going to let him go” as far as possible, manager Rocco Baldelli said. He’ll face Indians righthander Mike Clevinger in the makeup of last night’s rainout.
As the rain fell at Progressive Field last night, Jorge Alcala got a phone call that rearranged his weekend. You’re being activated, the Class AA righthander was told, so be at the airport first thing Saturday morning. The Twins designated Alcala’s Pensacola teammate, Marcos Diplan, for assignment in order to create space on the 40-man roster.
Alcala, a 24-year-old Dominican, went 5-7 with a 5.87 ERA at Pensacola this season, but his fastball registers in the high 90s, and will be more effective, the Twins believe, out of the bullpen. He’s probably just an emergency option today, but if the Twins take a big lead or fall far behind, he could make his MLB debut.
Here are the lineups for Game One:
Kepler RF
Polanco SS
Cruz DH
Rosario LF
Garver C
Arraez 2B
Sano 3B
Wade CF
Astudillo 1B
Smeltzer RHP
INDIANS
Lindor SS
Mercado CF
Santana 1B
Puig RF
Luplow LF
Reyes DH
Kipnis 2B
Perez C
Chang 3B
Clevinger RHP