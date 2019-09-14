CLEVELAND — Devin Smeltzer is the first of many Twins pitchers set to throw today, and there’s even an extra one who was caught unexpected.

Smeltzer will start the first game of today’s split doubleheader, and “we’re going to let him go” as far as possible, manager Rocco Baldelli said. He’ll face Indians righthander Mike Clevinger in the makeup of last night’s rainout.

As the rain fell at Progressive Field last night, Jorge Alcala got a phone call that rearranged his weekend. You’re being activated, the Class AA righthander was told, so be at the airport first thing Saturday morning. The Twins designated Alcala’s Pensacola teammate, Marcos Diplan, for assignment in order to create space on the 40-man roster.

Alcala, a 24-year-old Dominican, went 5-7 with a 5.87 ERA at Pensacola this season, but his fastball registers in the high 90s, and will be more effective, the Twins believe, out of the bullpen. He’s probably just an emergency option today, but if the Twins take a big lead or fall far behind, he could make his MLB debut.

Here are the lineups for Game One:

Kepler RF

Polanco SS

Cruz DH

Rosario LF

Garver C

Arraez 2B

Sano 3B

Wade CF

Astudillo 1B

Smeltzer RHP

INDIANS

Lindor SS

Mercado CF

Santana 1B

Puig RF

Luplow LF

Reyes DH

Kipnis 2B

Perez C

Chang 3B

Clevinger RHP