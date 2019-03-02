A prominent developer has backed off plans to build a massive fulfillment center in Brooklyn Park, saying that delays in launching the project last fall prompted them to reevaluate elements of the proposal.

Nevertheless, Indianapolis-based developer Scannell Properties remains committed to development of the NorthPark Business Center, “one of our best projects around the country,” said development manager Dan Salzer.

The project could be resurrected in the future, he said, though it would require them to submit a new application.

Scannell’s proposal, dubbed “Project Hotdish,” envisioned a four-story, 2.6-million-square-foot structure that would have been the largest industrial building in the Twin Cities.

There had been widespread speculation that the occupant would be Amazon, which operates scores of large fulfillment centers that ship orders placed online. The identity of the tenant was never confirmed.

The size and scope of the project, which promised an estimated 2,500 jobs, spurred concerns among neighbors in Brooklyn Park and nearby Champlin about the resulting congestion. More than 1,600 people signed a petition to stop the project, and the Brooklyn Park Planning Commission voted not to recommend it. The City Council later tabled a vote on the project. But Salzer said community opposition wasn’t a factor in their decision to withdraw.

Cindy Sherman, Brooklyn Park’s planning director, said that Scannell still has authorization to proceed with a plan for 21 buildings at NorthPark. Scannell began developing property there in 2015.