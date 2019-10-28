The Wild, counting on the return of regular goaltender Devan Dubnyk, reassigned goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen to Iowa of the American Hockey League on Sunday.

Kahkonen was recalled last Wednesday on an emergency basis and backed up Alex Stalock for two games after Dubnyk suffered an upper-body injury against Edmonton on Oct. 22.

Coach Bruce Boudreau said Saturday that Dubnyk would be ready to play this week.

After a day off Sunday, the Wild returns to practice Monday before a two-game road trip starts Tuesday in Dallas.