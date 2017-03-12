– Devan Dubnyk saw the bench so quickly during Sunday's nationally televised game against the Chicago Blackhawks, he probably didn't need to shower before throwing back on his snazzy suit for a flight to Washington, D.C.

For the first time this season, the Wild's No. 1 goalie got an early exit from a hockey game after allowing goals on Chicago's first two shots before an eventual 4-2 Wild loss to the Blackhawks at the United Center.

Darcy Kuemper, whom Dubnyk replaced in the Wild's previous game at Florida, entered 4 minutes, 38 seconds into the game after superstars Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin teamed up for each goal.

The Wild responded well and essentially dominated the rest of the game in terms of puck possession and shot attempts.

A prime example: The Wild held a 33-15 shot lead and had outattempted the Blackhawks 53-27 after two periods, but it faced a 3-1 deficit going into the third period because two-time Stanley Cup-winner Corey Crawford looked like the Crawford that often stymies the Wild in the playoffs.

The shot attempts at game's end were 72-42 Wild. Crawford made 42 saves and was dialed in on numerous golden scoring chances by the Wild during a 20-shot, 20-save second period.

Jason Zucker and Charlie Coyle hit pipes, Coyle's with a chance to tie. Erik Haula was denied on a breakaway with a chance to tie. It was a game where the Hawks needed one mistake to score and the Wild needed a dozen, evidenced by Marian Hossa's late breakaway goal despite loads of Wild chances after Mikael Granlund pulled Minnesota within one 46 seconds into the third.

Also, the Wild, which acquired Martin Hanzal after Jonathan Toews lit the Wild up for five points in the previous meeting, was a late scratch because of illness and flew back to Minnesota. Erik Haula was elevated to the third line and Jordan Schroeder centered the fourth.

With the early 11:30 a.m. faceoff — 10:30 a.m. if not for Daylight Savings Time in the wee hours of Sunday morning — both teams were playing in front of a packed house during the typical hours that they'd have morning skates.

With no practice Saturday, Dubnyk looked like a goalie who hadn't seen pucks for awhile. He and his teammates looked like they hit the snooze bottom or skipped their morning coffee in the first five minutes.

Panarin's pass deflected off Marco Scandella's skates right to Kane for a 1-0 lead. Charlie Coyle's reaching didn't alter Kane's ability to tee up Panarin from 40 feet for a second goal. That's all Bruce Boudreau needed to see from Dubnyk, who looked like he wasn't seeing the puck well on a shot that sailed wide on a preceding shift.

Other than two planned pulls in Game 82's prior to the playoffs, this was the third time in Dubnyk's 157-start Wild career that he was yanked. On Feb. 28 in Winnipeg during the Wild's 61st game, Boudreau was the last NHL coach to pull a goalie this season.

He has now pulled one of his goalies in three of the past seven games.

Chicago chasing Dubnyk did seem to wake the Wild up though. The Wild registered 10 of the next 13 shots, including Eric Staal's 22nd goal of the season to cut the lead in half.

But in the second, Crawford was fabulous. He executed highway robberies on Nino Niederreiter multiple times, as well as Coyle. Through two periods, 18 of his 32 saves were against Niederreiter, Coyle, Mikko Koivu and Jason Pominville. When Crawford wasn't locked and loaded, the Wild was being too fine trying to beat him, missing the net seven times — mostly from point-blank range.

With the Wild pushing too recklessly, too soon, Matt Dumba pinched toward less than a 50-50 puck, lost the race and an odd-man rush triggered the other way.

Things went from bad to much worse when retreating Ryan White tripped Jordin Tootoo. On the delayed penalty, White stopped playing to complain to the referee, Scandella was left alone on an island and defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk buried Marcus Kruger's feed for a 3-1 lead.

White was briefly benched afterward.

Crawford kept the Wild at bay from there until 46 seconds into the third.

Granlund stole the puck from Nick Schmaltz in the neutral zone, flew down the right wing boards, skated into the right circle, went backhand, forehand and sniped a beauty over Crawford's blocker for his team-leading 23rd goal.

The Wild's blue line struggled dramatically, especially Scandella and Dumba, and the Wild coaches were forced to shuffle the deck numerous times with Ryan Suter ending the game next to Jonas Brodin and Scandella next to Jared Spurgeon.