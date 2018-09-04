An 18-year-old man who had been swimming with friends in an Ely lake drowned on Monday.
The man, who was from Detroit, was swimming near a boat landing on the north side of Miners Lake when he disappeared, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
He was found after about 20 minutes and brought to shore, where a rescue crew tried to revive him. He was pronounced dead at the Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital.
His name will be released after family members are notified.
STAFF REPORT
