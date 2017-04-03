Just hours before the Minnesota Twins start the 2017 season Monday, they’ve had their first setback.

Minnesota rap performer Dessa said she is too ill to sing the national anthem this afternoon at Target Field.

“Seriously disappointed to announce that I won’t be able to sing the anthem at the @Twins game today,” she said in a tweet posted about 8:30 a.m. “Spirit is willing, stupid body is sick.”

Team spokesman Dustin Morse said the Minnesota Orchestra’s brass quintet will still be on hand to perform the “Star-Spangled Banner,” but there will be no singing replacement.

“I knew today that she was fighting it,” Morse said of Dessa being under the weather. The team was notified shortly before the tweet went out at 8:29 a.m., Morse added.