Brian Dozier was just a couple of steps past second base Sunday when he received Gene Glynn’s go-ahead. Dozier’s stride grew longer as he churned around third base and passed Glynn’s windmilling arm, sending him home. The baseball beat him to home plate but was six feet up the first-base line, so White Sox catcher Kevan Smith caught it and dove head-first, arms reaching toward home plate, almost at the same moment Dozier did the same from the other side.

Dozier’s left hand brushed across home plate a split-second before Smith could get there. And suddenly Dozier’s 119th career home run stood apart from all the others: The product of his speed, not his power.

Avisail Garcia, on the other hand, went the more conventional route, using raw strength to blast his home run in the 10th inning. And since Leury Garcia was on base ahead of him, that cannon shot was decisive, delivering Chicago’s 3-1 victory at Target Field and knocking the Twins out of first place in the AL Central.

Garcia’s blast came moments after Ryan Pressly successfully dueled with Chicago slugger Jose Abreu, striking him out, after a succession of 98-mph fastballs, with an 86-mph slider. Pressly tried throwing a 98.5-mph fastball to Garcia, too, but he was ready for it.

It was the second time this weekend that Chicago broke a 1-1 tie with a game-winning home run off Pressly. Matt Davidson enjoyed similar heroics on Friday, catapulting the White Sox to a 2-1 victory.

But Chicago didn’t score again after Davidson’s Friday home run until the eighth inning on Sunday, an 18-inning scoreless stretch by Twins pitching that nevertheless provided only one Minnesota victory, Ervin Santana’s one-hit shutout on Saturday.

On Sunday, Hector Santiago contributed seven shutout innings, despite pitching in and out of trouble for much of the day. The White Sox put a runner on base to open three different innings, and twice put their first to batters on base. Yet Santiago continually escaped unscathed, running Chicago’s streak of scoreless innings to 18 in a row.

It appeared Dozier’s unlikely home run, off a fifth-inning fly ball to deep center field that Jacob May leaped for but could not quite reach, would be enough offense for the Twins to record their third win in four games and remain tied with Detroit atop the AL Central. But Matt Belisle hit Abreu with a pitch in the eighth inning, and after Avisail Garcia singled him to third, Davidson ended the shutout streak with a sacrifice fly.