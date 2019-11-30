St. Paul firefighters spent several hours early Saturday battling a huge blaze in a commercial area in the 1600 block of Red Rock Road. They were called to the scene about 12:30 p.m.
The fire’s 70-foot flames could be seen for miles, a Fire Department statement said.
No injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation.
Red Rock Road is in an industrial area on the Mississippi River on the city’s extreme southeast corner.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Wisconsin woman sends care packages to troops overseas
A Wisconsin woman who began sending care packages to her two sons deployed in the Middle East is now doing the same for hundreds of troops overseas in time for Christmas.
Local
As 'historic' storm halts travel in Duluth, metro area gets soaked and wind-chilled
A no-travel advisory was issued in Duluth, which is part of a large area under a blizzard warning till noon Sunday.
Local
Sleet can't dampen excitement for boisterous Border Battle
With Paul Bunyan's Axe and a probable Rose Bowl trip on the line, excited Minnesota and Wisconsin fans got an early start with "College GameDay" and other celebrations.
St. Paul
Despite 70-foot flames seen for miles, no one hurt in large St. Paul fire
St. Paul firefighters spent several hours early Saturday battling a huge blaze in a commercial area in the 1600 block of Red Rock Road. They…
Local
Joan Marie Mathews-Larson, founder of addiction recovery center, dies at 90
After her teenage son died of suicide, Joan Marie Mathews-Larson spent much of her life helping others battle addiction. She wrote two books on the…