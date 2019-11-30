St. Paul firefighters spent several hours early Saturday battling a huge blaze in a commercial area in the 1600 block of Red Rock Road. They were called to the scene about 12:30 p.m.

The fire’s 70-foot flames could be seen for miles, a Fire Department statement said.

No injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation.

Red Rock Road is in an industrial area on the Mississippi River on the city’s extreme southeast corner.