a nod to the '80s-themed night at Xcel Energy Center.

But the scoreboard wasn’t malfunctioning when it showed the Wild tied with the Hurricanes despite getting overwhelmed on the shot clock.

Carolina reached 30 before the Wild had double digits, an accurate indictment on the action that displayed below since the Hurricanes were crisper, cohesive and consistent in their pressure.

An admirable — and sometimes acrobatic — performance by goalie Devan Dubnyk was the reason why more of those pucks didn’t tumble into the net, and yet the Wild still seemed to earn the right result in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in front of 18,715 that dropped the team to 1-1-2.

Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho wired in the game-winner 2 minutes, 57 seconds into the extra period after captain Justin Williams tied it at 4-4 with 1:08 remaining in the third period.

The Hurricanes set the record for most shots against the Wild with 57.

Off to one of the best starts in the NHL, they were plucky and persistent, attacking the Wild with pace. Had their execution been better, they could have rolled over the Wild and posted a score that matched how lopsided most of the flow of the game felt.

But give Dubnyk credit for keeping the Wild within striking distance.

He made 19 first-period saves, including seven on the penalty kill, and the only puck that eluded him in the frame came off a deflection.

After defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk finished off a give-and-go with captain Justin Williams, the rebound caromed off center Jordan Staal’s knee and behind Dubnyk 8:12 into the period.

Later in the first, the Wild found the equalizer on its first power-play goal of the season.

Winger Charlie Coyle buried the rebound from a Jared Spurgeon shot after it bounced into the air for his first goal.

But that would stand as the Wild’s last shot for quite some time.

Carolina was just as steady in the second, forcing Dubnyk at one point to dive to catch a piece of the puck, and a string of penalties prohibited the Wild from finding a rhythm.

Zucker seemed to symbolize the team’s frustration when he was called for slashing on a Wild power play late in the second. After arguing the call, he was slapped with an additional two-minute minor for unsportsmanlike conduct.

In the third, Zucker had a chance at redemption and took it.

After the Wild tied it only 1:20 into the period when Spurgeon whipped a backhand from the slot by Hurricanes goalie Curtis McElhinney, Zucker capitalized with the man advantage at 5:41 on a one-timer.

The emergence of the power play, which finished 2-for-5, was encouraging, but the Wild’s penalty trouble did catch up with it.

Despite blanking on their first six tries, the Hurricanes finally converted on their seventh of nine power plays at 9:22 — a shot from Aho.

Still, the Wild corralled a late lead when winger Mikael Granlund pounced on a loose puck deep in Carolina’s zone with 4:13 left in the period but the team couldn’t hold onto it — with Williams extending the action before Aho sealed the Hurricanes’ win.