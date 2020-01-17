Some homeowners believe that the key to a well-designed and aesthetically pleasing bedroom is a well-made bed. While there are certainly some designer tricks of the trade, flexibility and creativity also can come into play in bed-making. Here are some tips:

Toss pillows

Toss pillows are an interior designer staple when it comes to creating an appealing bed. And sometimes, less is more. Gone are the days in which a bed had to be loaded with a pile of pillows. These days, many designers suggest a simple stacking of sleep pillows against the headboard, while two to four decorative front pillows create a finished and elegant look. This is the perfect opportunity to infuse pattern, color and texture.

Headboards

Often headboards work in a space because of space-saving needs. If you decide to use a headboard, this typically means pairing it with a metal frame. Metal frames can be unsightly, so you will want to make sure it is properly concealed. The best way to do this is with a proper bed skirt or bed skirt panels. Bed skirts can be box pleated for a more modern look or ruffled for a more traditional appearance. To ensure that you cover the frame, the longer the drop the better. As an alternative, many designers opt to use bed skirt panels, which are four separate panels that are pinned or tacked along each edge of a mattress.

A bedroom is glammed up through the mix of a classic gold and black color combination.

Layering your top of bed

If you are looking for a luxurious plush bed, layering is the key. A popular technique used by designers involves layering a bed in the following order (bottom to top):

• Mattress

• Feather bed (if a softer bed is desired)

• Mattress cover

• Bottom fitted sheet

• Top sheet

• Coverlet or blanket

• Duvet cover (with duvet insert inside)

• Throw and toss pillows to add a decorative touch

Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is a TV host and interior design and home-staging expert.





