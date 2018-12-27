– There was a loud ovation before the game at the United Center for Wolves forward Taj Gibson, the respected veteran who played parts of eight season with the Bulls.

But in introducing the Wolves, the Bulls game operations staff saved a certain player for last, and even though Derrick Rose is in a visiting uniform, he gave it a little more flair than he might for an average player. Instead of using Rose’s college of Memphis as an introduction, he said, “From Chicago” and at that, the United Center crowd broke out in a fervor for the guard who captivated this city for seven seasons.

There was doubt Rose wouldn’t play in the Wolves’ 119-94 win over Chicago because of an ankle injured ankle that kept him out of Sunday’s win over Oklahoma City. On the other hand, there was never any doubt Rose would play in his hometown for just the second time in an opposing jersey.

– the mesmerizing talent that won an MVP at 22 and not the star-crossed, injury-prone fading talent he seemed to be becoming in more recent seasons. Wednesday was another notch in Rose’s career rejuvenation as he poured in 24 points to go with eight assists to lead the Wolves to their second consecutive road win. Karl-Anthony Towns helped with 20 points and 20 rebounds as the Wolves dispatched of the rebuilding Bulls. Former Wolves guard Zach LaVine played his first game back from an injured ankle and had 28 points.

The Bulls looked like a team going through growing pains early, going 0-for-6 to open the game. That allowed the Wolves to grab a lead on the back and hops of Rose, who had the crowd hanging on his every move. For his first basket of the game, Rose hit a fall away runner as a defender knocked him out of bounds, producing an audible gasp in the crowd. It was the first two of 10 first-quarter points for Rose, who only previously played as an opponent here on Nov. 4, 2016 with the Knicks.

Not far behind was Towns who went 4 of 6 to open the night. The Wolves led the Bulls 29-18 after one and the Bulls’ 27.6 percent shooting represented the Wolves’ best first-quarter defensive performance of the season.

LaVine, who came off the bench, got going during the second quarter to give the Bulls some life, hitting back-to-back 3s that cut the Wolves lead to 38-32 with 7 minutes, 48 seconds remaining.

But following a timeout, the Wolves got back on track after Thibodeau put Towns back in the game and the rest of the team stopped messing around.

Rose was hitting seemingly at will while Towns was having his way inside on both ends. He went into the locker room with 15 points and 13 rebounds despite picking up three fouls while Rose had 16 on an efficient 8 of 11 shooting.

After Thibodeau called a timeout following the Bulls’ run, the Wolves outscored the Bulls 22-5 the rest of the half to take a 60-37 lead into the half. The Wolves didn’t bury the Bulls in the third as Chicago shot 13 of 26 in the quarter after shooting just 29 percent in the first half, but they took care of business in the fourth. After sitting out the end of the third quarter, Rose re-entered the game in the fourth quarter and as he stepped to the foul line at one point, the “MVP” chants began reigning down. Just like old times.