Down the stretch
After a 19-point third quarter, Derrick Rose scored 15 more in the fourth quarter — all in the last 7½ minutes.
7:22: 4-foot jumper pulls Wolves within four, 110-106
7:19: Two free throws pulls Wolves within two, 110-108
6:44: Layup ties score 110-110
3:33: Three-pointer ties score 119-119
54.6: Layup gives Wolves 123-122 lead
30.0: 6-foot jumper breaks 123-123 tie
13.8: Two free throws seal 128-125 victory
