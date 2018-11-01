Down the stretch

After a 19-point third quarter, Derrick Rose scored 15 more in the fourth quarter — all in the last 7½ minutes.

7:22: 4-foot jumper pulls Wolves within four, 110-106

7:19: Two free throws pulls Wolves within two, 110-108

6:44: Layup ties score 110-110

3:33: Three-pointer ties score 119-119

54.6: Layup gives Wolves 123-122 lead

30.0: 6-foot jumper breaks 123-123 tie

13.8: Two free throws seal 128-125 victory