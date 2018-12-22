SAN ANTONIO – Derrick Rose said he didn’t participate in shootaround Friday morning in advance of the Timberwolves’ 124-98 loss to the Spurs because of a sore left ankle.

He wanted to rest it and give it a little more time to heal, but the ankle became too much for Rose to overcome, and he sat out the second half of Friday’s loss after going 1 of 8 in 16 minutes. Rose said after the game he was “really sore.”

“I’ll take it as a case of me not really listening to my body,” Rose said. “I felt like I just overlooked it. It was sore all night. I didn’t even do shootaround, just trying to rest it and I think I did a bad job of just listening to my body.”

With Jeff Teague out at least another seven days because of a left ankle injury that has caused him to miss the last three games, the Wolves are testing their depth at point guard.

Rose is considered “day-to-day” ahead of the Wolves’ game against Oklahoma City on Sunday.

“It’s nothing serious,” Rose said. “I don’t got to get surgery. That’s the only thing. Everything else I can manage but I think I did a bad job listening to my body and managing my body.”

As expected, Tyus Jones played with the starting group while Rose was out while Jerryd Bayless, acquired in the Jimmy Butler trade with Philadelphia last month, played in his first game as a member of the Wolves.

It was also Bayless’ first regular-season action since Feb. 9, 2018. He was out while he rehabilitated and injured knee he suffered in September.

“Under the circumstance it stinks, but I felt great,” Bayless said. “I’m just happy I can be out there and play. That was fun. … I know what I’m still capable of. I just need opportunity. For that first step just to be able to get out there and I’m happy about that, really happy.”

Bayless played 12 minutes and scored seven points on 3 of 7 shooting while dishing out three assists.

“I thought I was going to be a lot more winded than I was," Bayless said. "Luckily, the coaches here have done a great job of keeping me in shape, and the strength coaches. I felt really good.”