Jeff Teague's knee was sore. During warmups, Tyus Jones' right foot got sore. Jimmy Butler's soreness was far less specific.

But none of them played.

So, in front of a crowd that looked to fill Target Center about halfway, against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, coach Tom Thibodeau went with a makeshift starting lineup and hoped the Wolves would make do.

All they did was make history.

Derrick Rose, did, anyway. His two free throws with 13.8 seconds left gave him 50 points and gave the Wolves a 128-125 victory.

Wolves guard Derrick Rose drove the lane in the third quarter against the Utah Jazz at Target Center on Wednesday. The Timberwolves won 128-125 behind a career-high 50 points from Rose.

It was amazing, frankly. Enough that Karl-Anthony Towns' 28 points and 15 rebounds were something of an afterthought.

Rose's career regular-season high was 42. His previous career high was 44, in 2001, his MVP season. As the clock wound down, Rose's teammates rushed the court and surrounded him as the fans chanted MVP.

Rose scored 13 points in the first quarter, three in the second, an amazing 19 in the third and 15 more in the fourth. Time and again he charged into the lane, going right at Utah center Rudy Gobert.

The Wolves, who won for the second straight time, led by five entering the fourth quarter, but the Jazz scored the first six of the quarter to set the stage for a back-and-forth final quarter.

Afterward, being interviewed on the court, he said, simply, that he worked his butt off.

"I play my heart out,'' he said. "My teammates told me before the game just to play my game.''

With the score tied at 121, Gobert hit one of two free throws. At the other end Rose drove into the lane, faked Gobert, stepped back and scored with 54 seconds left. Fouled at the other end, Gobert made one of two free throws with 36.9 seconds left tying the score.

Out of a timeout, Rose drove and scored again with a push-hook with 30 seconds left. At the other end, out of timeouts, Gobert missed. Towns got the rebound and hit one of two free throws with 20 seconds left for a two-point lead.

But it was Rose's two free throws moments later that iced the game.

Andrew Wiggins had 19 points, Taj Gibson and Josh Okogie 10 each. Six players scored in double figure for the Jazz, led by Donovan Mitchell, who had 26.

Showing energy on defense and a willingness to share the ball on offense, the Wolves took it to the Jazz to start the game, finishing the first quarter on an 18-7 run to lead 32-25.

Leading the way? Rose, who had 13 of the team's 32 points and four assists, a nice bounce pass in the lane to Towns and an end-to-end pass to Gorgui Dieng after one of his two rebounds. It was a team effort, with Towns scoring seven in the quarter, Gibson and Okogie four. The Wolves shot nearly 60 percent, while holding the Jazz to 3-for-10 shooting on three-pointers.

If the first quarter belonged to Rose, the second was for Wiggins and Towns. Wiggins had 12 points in the second quarter including two three-pointers. Towns had two treys of his own as the Wolves built on that first-quarter lead.

After going 13-for-22 in the first quarter, the Wolves were 13-for-24 in the second hitting five three-pointers as the lead grew as big as 13 before the Jazz scored the final four points of the half to pull within 65-56.