The Depot Ice Rink in downtown Minneapolis will close at the end of the season as developers plan to convert the train shed that houses it into more event space.

Minneapolis-based CSM Corp. released more details Wednesday on a $7 million plan to renovate the former Milwaukee Road Depot on Washington Avenue.

The plan is for the remainder of the train shed that already houses the indoor rink to be completely enclosed.

The Environmental Protection Agency phased out the refrigerant used to keep the rink cold and CSM determined “a significant and cost-prohibitive upgrade of the cooling unit” would be needed to keep it operational.

As a tribute to its nearly 20-year history, the rink will have expanded hours and offer free coffee and hot chocolate on weekdays before it closes on March 11.

“The Renaissance Minneapolis event space has been a jewel of the community and we are excited to expand our downtown footprint,” John Ferrier, CSM’s lead architect, said in a statement. “CSM has worked extremely hard to create the right plan to revitalize this special place and continue our investment in the Minneapolis community.”

The Depot will gain 24,000 square feet of space with the renovation. Currently, it has more than 66,000 square feet of event space at its complex, which includes the Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel and a Residence Inn.

Last year, CSM added 110 hotel rooms to the complex by building a sixth floor and removing a water park in the hotel.

The expansion will begin next year after the Super Bowl with the new space slated to open in the fall.