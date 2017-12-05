Gallery: Boathouse to store water sports equipment and multiple docks on the 800-foot-long shoreline.

Gallery: Inside one of the guest houses.

Gallery: This 1,800 square foot guest house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Gallery: Patio and stone fireplace on the lakeside.

Gallery: Spacious master suite is appointed with a lounging area next to a fireplace.

Gallery: View from the second -floor catwalk of the living spaces below.

Gallery: The big gourmet kitchen is furnished with WOLF and other high-end appliances.

Gallery: The $8.5 million sprawling estate on Cross Lake in northern Minnesota was previously owned by auto mogul Denny Hecker.

Gallery: Massive stone fireplace in the living room under a reclaimed beam vaulted ceiling.

Fallen auto mogul Denny Hecker lived a life of luxury before he was convicted of fraud and sent to prison.

In 2007, two years before Hecker filed for bankruptcy, he built a 11,880-square-foot split-log home along 800 feet of sandy shoreline on the prestigious Whitefish Chain in northern Minnesota. And Hecker must have had lots of friends. The 5-acre site includes five additional guesthouses.

“Money was no object when Denny Hecker built this lake home,” said Chad Schwendeman of Exit Lakes Realty Premier in Baxter, Minn. “He wanted to wow people.”

The retreat on Cross Lake is now listed for $8.5 million, which includes five docks plus a life-size Elvis statue and a Wurlitzer jukebox, which Hecker left behind.

The current owner bought the property in 2010 for $5.4 million from TCF Bank, which acquired the expansive compound through foreclosure.

The sprawling lodge-style vacation home boasts a massive stone fireplace in the living room under a reclaimed beam vaulted ceiling.

A dramatic second-story catwalk overlooks the open living spaces below. The gourmet granite kitchen is equipped with high-end appliances including two double ovens, two dishwashers and a teppanyaki grill.

For lakeside entertaining, there are multiple patios designed around a stone fireplace and firepit, as well as a hot tub next to the boathouse.

With its eight comfy recliners and a big screen, the TV/movie room rivals AMC’s movie theater experience.

“All the furnishings are negotiable,” added Schwendeman.

Other luxury features:

• The main house has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

• Spacious master suite is appointed with a sitting area next to a fireplace. The spalike bathroom has a whirlpool tub, bidet and steam shower.

• Guest quarters include two free-standing homes — one right next to the lake — and full apartments above garages.

• Flat sandy shoreline for swimming and water sports.

• The office, with custom-built in bookcases and a desk, also has a Cross Lake view.

• Guests’ cars can be stored in 18 garage stalls.

• The property is on Cross Lake, one of 14 interconnected lakes on the Whitefish Chain, boasting family attractions, restaurants and resorts in northern Minnesota.

Chad Schwendeman, Exit Lakes Realty Premier, 218-831-4663, has the listing