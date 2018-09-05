Southways, the Pillsbury mansion on Lake Minnetonka, was demolished last week. But its contents — including furniture, jewelry and handbags — will be offered for sale at an Uptown antique store starting Friday morning, Sept. 7.

Doors open at 10 a.m. but you might want to get there early, say 7 a.m., advised Jonathan Campbell, manager of H&B Gallery

“There’s a lot of interest,” he said. “We’ve been getting calls all day long.”

Numbers to get into the sale will be issued at 9:30 a.m., and the consignments store has to limit the number of people it can let enter at one time.

Items for sale include about 40 pieces of furniture, including an 18th-century English four-pedestal dining table, the most valuable single item, and 16 Georgian-style 19th-century dining chairs. There also will be accessories, outdoor furniture and urns, jewelry (both fine and signed costume pieces) and even cosmetic compacts. If you like vintage handbags, there are more than 150, said Campbell.

Most of the items for sale are not the belongings of the Pillsbury family, who built the mansion in 1919 and used it as their summer home. Most are the property of the mansion’s more recent owners, James and Mary Jundt, according to Campbell.

The mansion’s signature ironwork by American artisan Samuel Yellin will not be part of the sale, but custom fireplace equipment by his daughter Claire Yellin will be included, said Campbell.

Sale hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 7 and 8, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 9. H&B Gallery is located at 2730 Hennepin Av., Minneapolis.

