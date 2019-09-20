Demetrius Bernardy-Nelson scored three goals and had an assist to lead Centennial past visiting Anoka 4-0 on Thursday in boys' soccer.

The senior broke the game open with three straight goals in a 10-minute span. He scored his first two goals on open rushes. He capped the scoring with a move around a defender at the goal line and beat the goaltender with a shot at a sharp angle with under four minutes left to play.

Ben Sproull got the scoring started by lifting a shot just under the crossbar from in front of the net in the 64th minute.

Cougars goalkeeper Richard Hemric III recorded his fifth straight shutout. Centennial has not allowed a goal since the first half of a 2-0 loss to Park Center on Sept. 5. The Tornadoes had a chance to end the Cougars' shutout streak in the first half, but a header attempt off a free kick from midfield hit the crossbar.

New Life Academy 2, Concordia Academy 1 (OT): Brian Donahoo scored on a penalty kick in overtime to give the Eagles the victory over the visiting Beacons. Isaiah Avery scored an unassisted goal for New Life Acadmy in the first half. Jace Shields tied the score for the Beacons in the second half.

Blaine 4, Rogers 3: Ryan Bohlman scored two goals to lead the Bengals past the visiting Royals. Bohlman scored his two goals 37 seconds apart in the first 15 minutes of the game. Jack Moore and Tega Oghenekowhegba extended the Bengals lead to 4-0 just past the midway point of the first half. The Royals rallied with goals from Kael Sandberg, Alex Bowman and Easton Whitcomb but could not get the equalizer. Nick Sneen made 10 saves for the Bengals, and Jake Kaeter eight for the Royals.

Becker 2, Cambridge-Isanti 1 (2OT): Max Rositas scored his second goal of the game in double overtime to give the Royals the victory over the host Bluejackets. Nate Larson scored the goal for the Bluejackets.

Burnsville 2, Apple Valley 1: Gerardo Hernandez Salinas scored two goals in the second half to lift the Blaze past the host Eagles. Jonah Dean scored for the Eagles.

Coon Rapids 2, Osseo 1: Cornelius Kemoon and Dmitry Tkach scored one goal each to lead the Cardinals past the host Orioles. Ethan Sok scored for the Orioles.

Bloomington Kennedy 4, Cooper 0: Dylan Sanchez scored three goals to lead the Eagles past the visiting Hawks. Alexif Loeza also scored for the Eagles.

Girls' soccer

Lakeville North 3, Rosemount 2: Mara Davis scored in the final minute to give the visiting Panthers an upset victory over the Class 2A, No. 3 Irish. Teammate Brooke Power scored earlier in the second half to tie the score at 2-2. Abby Ruhland scored with seven minutes left in the first half to get the Panthers on the board. Mady Dye and Kenzie Jacobson scored for the Irish.

Fridley 3, Columbia Heights 0: Grace Prairie scored three goals to lead the Tigers past the visiting Hylanders.

Benilde-St. Margaret's 2, Chanhassen 0: The Class 1A, No. 5 Red Knights scored two goals in the second half to defeat the visiting Storm. Avery Richardson and Ava Wagener had the goals for the Red Knights.

Girls' swimming

Edina 98, Minnetonka 88: Nora Clarkowski took first place in two individual events and swam on two wining relays to lead the Class 2A, No. 1 Hornets over the host Skippers, ranked No. 2. The senior won the 50-and 100-yard freestyles while helping the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay teams to first-place finishes. Claudia Chang had first-place finishes in the 200 and 500 freestyles for the Hornets and was a member of the first-place 400 freestyle relay. Maija Kangas led the Skippers with first-place finishes in the 200 individual medley and 100 breadstroke.

