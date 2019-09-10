Here comes the next Prince reissue: 1982’s pivotal “1999,” his first double album, the project that propelled him to stardom.

With the hits "Little Red Corvette," "Delirious" and the title track, "1999" was Prince's big commercial breakthrough, an exciting prelude to the ensuing "Purple Rain" that made him an international superstar.

The "1999" package, due on Nov. 29, will feature 35 previously unreleased tracks (including 23 studio recordings), a concert recording and a concert DVD from the 1999 Tour – as well as remastered iterations of the original record.

The reissued “1999” will be available in three versions: super deluxe (5 CDs or 10 LPs and DVD); deluxe (2 CDs or 4 LPs) and remastered album (1 CD or 2 LPs). Downloads and streaming will be available for each.

Among the selections from Prince’s vault are “Can’t Stop This Feeling I Got,” “Purple Music” and “Vagina.”

The super deluxe package of the Purple One’s fifth studio album will feature photos by Minneapolitan Allen Beaulieu, who worked with Prince in the early ‘80s, and liner notes by longtime Rolling Stone critic David Fricke, Guns 'N Roses bassist Duff McKagan and the Current radio host Andrea Swensson.

With approval of Prince's estate, Warner Bros. has previously reissued a deluxe package of "Purple Rain" as well as "Piano and a Microphone 1983" and "Originals," featuring his versions of songs he wrote for others. Since he died in 2016, several of his other studio albums have been reissued on vinyl by Sony Legacy.